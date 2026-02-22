Southwest Side motel fire spread to neighboring structure, SAFD said; No injuries reported
SAFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation
SAN ANTONIO – No one was injured in a fire at a Southwest Side motel that had spread to a neighboring structure, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.
Both structure fires in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive were under control in roughly 15 minutes, the department said, after they were fought “aggressively.”
Investigators are working on determining the cause of the fire, the department said.
