Local News

Southwest Side motel fire spread to neighboring structure, SAFD said; No injuries reported

SAFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire on Feb. 22, 2026, at a motel located in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – No one was injured in a fire at a Southwest Side motel that had spread to a neighboring structure, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire on Feb. 22, 2026, at a motel located in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Both structure fires in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive were under control in roughly 15 minutes, the department said, after they were fought “aggressively.”

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire on Feb. 22, 2026, at a motel located in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Investigators are working on determining the cause of the fire, the department said.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a fire on Feb. 22, 2026, at a motel located in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

