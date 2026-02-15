No injuries, 1 dog killed in West Side fire that spread to neighboring home, SAFD says SAFD says the owner heard a “boom” which alerted them to the fire San Antonio firefighters respond to a fire that spread from a small West Side home on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. (Courtesy) SAN ANTONIO – No injuries have been reported after a heavy house fire spread to a neighboring home on the West Side, the San Antonio Fire Department said.
Multiple units responded to the fire, located in a small single-family home in the 5300 block of San Simeon Drive, just off Culebra Road.
The department said the fire was under control in less than 30 minutes. Five people were able to escape the home, but firefighters found the family dog deceased inside.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This story has been updated with additional information.
About the Authors Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Emilio Sanchez headshot
Emilio Sanchez is a KSAT News Photographer from Denver. Sanchez has always had a passion for photography, cherishing the ability to capture moments that can be remembered forever.
