South Texas firefighters, community mourn unexpected loss of fire investigation pioneer

BOERNE, Texas – South Texas’ fire service community is mourning the unexpected loss of a man known by many as a pioneer in fire investigation.

The funeral for Fire Marshal Tommy Sing Sr. will be held 10 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Boerne.

Sing was remembered for his impact and his heart.

“Tommy was the master of his craft,” Kendall County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Brady Constantine said. “He shaped the way that we look at fires today and our approach.”

After decades of service across Texas, Sing most recently served in the active reserve with the Kendall County Fire Marshal’s Office.

“On any fire that I needed assistance,” Constantine said, “he was one of my first phone calls.”

The funeral is expected to bring hundreds, if not thousands, of people from across the state and country to Kendall County.

“It’s going to be big, and we’re going to honor his legacy and his life,” Constantine said.

Most traffic delays and closures will be around the church, a Boerne spokesperson said, specifically on South School Street between Highland Drive and the Boerne Cemetery.

A small section of Highland Drive in front of the church will also be impacted on Saturday morning, the spokesperson said.

The Boerne Police Department will provide traffic updates on its Facebook page.

