Local News

Comal County Judge Sherman Krause died in his home Saturday morning, officials announce

Krause served in office for more than 15 years

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

Sherman Krause (Comal County)

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – County Judge Sherman Krause died at his home early Saturday morning, the county said in a Facebook post.

Krause served as Comal County Judge since Jan. 1, 2011.

The county said it will share additional information as it becomes available.

Read the county’s full statement below:

Early this morning, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause passed away at his home.

Judge Krause had faithfully served the citizens of Comal County since taking office on January 1, 2011.

During his time as County Judge, he was a steady presence in both times of challenge and progress.

Our Comal County family is devastated by this loss.

Judge Krause was more than a leader. He was a colleague, a mentor, and a friend to many. We ask that you keep Judge Krause’s family in your prayers during this difficult time.

Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

Comal County

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

