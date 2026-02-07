Comal County Judge Sherman Krause died in his home Saturday morning, officials announce Krause served in office for more than 15 years Sherman Krause (Comal County) COMAL COUNTY, Texas – County Judge Sherman Krause died at his home early Saturday morning, the county said in a Facebook post.
Krause served as Comal County Judge since Jan. 1, 2011.
The county said it will share additional information as it becomes available.
Read the county’s full statement below:
Early this morning, Comal County Judge Sherman Krause passed away at his home.
Judge Krause had faithfully served the citizens of Comal County since taking office on January 1, 2011.
During his time as County Judge, he was a steady presence in both times of challenge and progress.
Our Comal County family is devastated by this loss.
Judge Krause was more than a leader. He was a colleague, a mentor, and a friend to many. We ask that you keep Judge Krause’s family in your prayers during this difficult time.
Additional information will be shared as it becomes available.
Comal County This story is developing. Check back later for updates. Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Christian Riley Dutcher headshot
Christian Riley joined KSAT 12 in June 2025. He returned to the Lone Star State after serving as the senior digital producer at the NBC affiliate in mid-Missouri and earned two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.
Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash ▶ 0:42 Community support pours in for Kerrville teen injured in school bus crash People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ▶ 1:03 People waiting more than a year for replacement of damaged mailboxes in NE Bexar County neighborhood ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events ▶ 1:21 ICE won’t say if it will be at upcoming San Antonio events Blue Star Arts Complex’s ‘First Friday’ in full effect amid employee protest at Brick venue ▶ 1:53 Blue Star Arts Complex’s ‘First Friday’ in full effect amid employee protest at Brick venue South Texas amputee hopeful after launch of breakthrough program at UT Health San Antonio ▶ 1:59 South Texas amputee hopeful after launch of breakthrough program at UT Health San Antonio Cat lost after July 4 floods in Hill Country reunited with owner 6 months later ▶ 1:26 Cat lost after July 4 floods in Hill Country reunited with owner 6 months later San Antonio Coffee Festival to spotlight local roasters amid ongoing tariff challenges ▶ 1:11 San Antonio Coffee Festival to spotlight local roasters amid ongoing tariff challenges TxDOT to opens final Loop 1604 flyover ramp on far Northwest Side near The Rim ▶ 1:12 TxDOT to opens final Loop 1604 flyover ramp on far Northwest Side near The Rim Bonham Exchange says it has signed deal to remain open with reduced capacity as sprinklers installed ▶ 2:01 Bonham Exchange says it has signed deal to remain open with reduced capacity as sprinklers installed ICE confirms purchase of East Side warehouse, plans to hold immigrant detainees inside ▶ 0:28 ICE confirms purchase of East Side warehouse, plans to hold immigrant detainees inside A big moment in a years-long fight over San Antonio’s drinking water. ▶ 1:19 A big moment in a years-long fight over San Antonio’s drinking water. Heard about the Arctic blast? No worries for us! ▶ 1:00 Heard about the Arctic blast? No worries for us! Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system ▶ 0:46 Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system ICE purchases East Side facility to hold immigrant detainees, agency confirms ▶ 1:33 ICE purchases East Side facility to hold immigrant detainees, agency confirms GMSA anchors celebrate Meteorologist Justin Horne on National Weatherperson's Day ▶ 0:46 GMSA anchors celebrate Meteorologist Justin Horne on National Weatherperson's Day Judson ISD school board proposes termination of superintendent during special meeting ▶ 1:10 Judson ISD school board proposes termination of superintendent during special meeting Community rallies to safeguard stray cats months after kitten strangled at SW Side complex ▶ 1:57 Community rallies to safeguard stray cats months after kitten strangled at SW Side complex How to save water as SAWS expected to increase rates ▶ 0:55 How to save water as SAWS expected to increase rates Meet ‘Easy Bake’— a July 4 flood survivor kitty who was found INSIDE an oven ▶ 0:16 Meet ‘Easy Bake’— a July 4 flood survivor kitty who was found INSIDE an oven Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same ▶ 0:28 Any Baby Can of Southwest Texas expands Spanish services, encourages other do the same Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming SA firefighter over psychedelic use ▶ 1:32 Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming SA firefighter over psychedelic use When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze? History says it depends ▶ 0:48 When does San Antonio typically see its last freeze? History says it depends Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Wemby ▶ 1:30 Spurs Jackals bring European-style fan energy to Frost Bank Center with support from Wemby What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts ▶ 0:51 What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts Advocate shares how drivers can stay safe from road rage after 10-year-old girl shot on NW Side ▶ 0:55 Advocate shares how drivers can stay safe from road rage after 10-year-old girl shot on NW Side Previous photo Next photo