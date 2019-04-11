Celebrate with wine, music, craft beer at Wein & Saengerfest in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Wein & Saengerfest is a unique heritage festival in New Braunfels that brings together live music, food, craft beer, family friendly activities, an artisan market and, of course, wine.

This year's festival will be May 4 from noon to 10 p.m. in downtown New Braunfels at 100 Main Plaza.

That's a full day of fun for the family at the 16th annual Wein & Saengerfest.

Dance in the street and stomp your feet -- in some grapes! Grape stomping is one of the activities you can take part in during the festival, and there will be a street dance starting at 7:30 p.m.

Admission to Wein & Saengerfest is free and wine and beer tastings will be available.

Wine will be $15 for five tastings and beer will be $15 for four tastings, including a commemorative glass.

All proceeds from wine sales at Wein & Saengerfest benefit the New Braunfels Parks Foundation and fund improvements to downtown parks. Proceeds from the craft beer sales benefit the New Braunfels Downtown Association.

Pets are also welcome at Wein & Saengerfest, they just need to be on a leash. Click here for more information about Wein & Saengerfest.

