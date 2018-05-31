Cellphone video of Nikolas Cruz released: 'I'm going to be next school shooter'

PARKLAND, Florida - Cellphone video was released Wednesday morning showing Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz planning the shooting at Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School.

The Feb. 14 shooting left 17 people dead, and prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty.

Cruz can be heard in the video saying things like, "You're all going to die. Pew pew pew. I can't wait."

He also introduces himself as the next school shooter of 2018 in the video.

Prosecutors are hoping the videos will help support their case for seeking the death penalty.

Watch part of the video below:

