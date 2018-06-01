Children found tied up in backyard in 2016 adopted by forever family

SAN ANTONIO - Three children who were found chained in a backyard after their mother left them with two people who had no interest in caring for them have been adopted by their forever family.

Naomi, Josiah and Matthew were adopted by Allen and Lekenya Shaw.

In 2016, the children were found in a backyard, tied up. The two people who were supposed to be caring for them while the children’s mother was out of town were found guilty of injury to a child and child abandonment.

Thursday was all about new beginnings, a celebration held on the children’s new father’s birthday.

Foster parents, prosecutors in the case and even Child Protective Services case workers attended the ceremony in Judge Laura Salinas’ courtroom.

