Church leader killed after crash left car wrapped around pillar

SAN ANTONIO - The driver who died in a violent car wreck on the North Side Friday evening has been identified as a local church community leader.

Tristen Gage, 22, was killed in the crash that left his car almost completely wrapped around a concrete pillar near Wurzbach Parkway and Starcrest.

Gage served as team leader for the kids ministry at City Church International in San Antonio, according to Pastor Henry Becerra.

“Our kids community is devastated as he was a positive role model to the kids and this generation,” Becerra told KSAT.

KSAT featured Gage as a scholar athlete in 2016 when he attended Wagner High School.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday at the church located at 8800 Broadway St.

A GoFundMe has been set up for his memorial, and leftover funds will be donated, according to the page.

Police at the scene of the crash did not give details about how the wreck occurred.

Courtesy City Church International

