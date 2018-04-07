Cinderella's Closet offers free formal wear to Harlandale High students for special events

SAN ANTONIO - Prom is a special time for every high school student, but buying formal wear can be expensive. That's what led to a program at Harlandale High School called Cinderella’s Closet.

Cinderella’s Closet is a place where Harlandale students can get free dresses for special events such as prom or graduation. It even has some suits for boys.

All of the items are donated, some new, some used, but are free for students.

Harlandale High School's prom is later this month. The next event for Cinderella’s Closet will be on April 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the high school's cafeteria.

