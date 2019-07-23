Internet celebrates Tim Duncan's return to San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs fans everywhere rejoiced Monday when they learned that Tim Duncan would return to the line up — this time, as an assistant coach.

Duncan is a five-time NBA champion who spent 19 years playing for the Spurs and retired in 2016.

Twitter users, including San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg, are clearly happy Timmy D is coming back.

Social media is lit up with gifs and memes celebrating Duncan's return:

Reads: Tim Duncan joins San Antonio Spurs staff as an assistant coach



Spurs fans: pic.twitter.com/4fkKas6ELd — ☆ Stevie Q ☆ (@Steven_C5) July 22, 2019

“the spurs have announced that tim duncan has joined gregg popovich's coaching staff as an assistant coach.”



me: pic.twitter.com/NFwV73VXi7 — sophia gutierrez (@sophiagtz21) July 22, 2019

Tim Duncan back on the sidelines for the Spurs pic.twitter.com/fSbiYrWYEy — J (@jtakuz) July 22, 2019

NBA media: *tries to close the book on the spurs big three era after they all retired*



Tim Duncan: pic.twitter.com/ePPoKILWEx — Dylan (@Dylangonzalez21) July 22, 2019

Me walking into next season knowing Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan will be coaching my team @spurs @VanessaLMacias #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/8KiMVW6L7p — d.a. (@deep3da) July 22, 2019

gregg popovich when he welcomes tim duncan back to the spurs pic.twitter.com/GQk6HiGcSR — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) July 22, 2019

Pop and Tim Duncan when they argue on the bench next season 🥊 pic.twitter.com/TOzAYP4E3b — SLAM Rewind (@SLAMRewind) July 22, 2019

Tim Duncan trying to calculate how many Bank shot drills he can fit in a 2 hour practice pic.twitter.com/967otiC2y3 — Stevie (@Stevie_Evans3) July 22, 2019

