News

Internet celebrates Tim Duncan's return to San Antonio Spurs

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist, Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs fans everywhere rejoiced Monday when they learned that Tim Duncan would return to the line up — this time, as an assistant coach.

Duncan is a five-time NBA champion who spent 19 years playing for the Spurs and retired in 2016.

Twitter users, including San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg, are clearly happy Timmy D is coming back.

Social media is lit up with gifs and memes celebrating Duncan's return:

