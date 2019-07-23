Internet celebrates Tim Duncan's return to San Antonio Spurs

SAN ANTONIO - Spurs fans everywhere rejoiced Monday when they learned that Tim Duncan would return to the line up — this time, as an assistant coach.
Duncan is a five-time NBA champion who spent 19 years playing for the Spurs and retired in 2016.
Read more on Duncan's move to assistant coach here.
Twitter users, including San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg, are clearly happy Timmy D is coming back.
Social media is lit up with gifs and memes celebrating Duncan's return:
Ready for the sequel. #SATX #GoSpursGo https://t.co/sloRXbucp4 pic.twitter.com/a2xWsUneTC — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) July 22, 2019
Spurs fans: pic.twitter.com/4fkKas6ELd — ☆ Stevie Q ☆ (@Steven_C5) July 22, 2019
“the spurs have announced that tim duncan has joined gregg popovich's coaching staff as an assistant coach.”
me: pic.twitter.com/NFwV73VXi7 — sophia gutierrez (@sophiagtz21) July 22, 2019
Tim Duncan back on the sidelines for the Spurs pic.twitter.com/fSbiYrWYEy — J (@jtakuz) July 22, 2019
NBA media: *tries to close the book on the spurs big three era after they all retired*
Tim Duncan: pic.twitter.com/ePPoKILWEx — Dylan (@Dylangonzalez21) July 22, 2019
Me walking into next season knowing Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan will be coaching my team @spurs @VanessaLMacias #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/8KiMVW6L7p — d.a. (@deep3da) July 22, 2019
gregg popovich when he welcomes tim duncan back to the spurs pic.twitter.com/GQk6HiGcSR — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) July 22, 2019
Pop and Tim Duncan when they argue on the bench next season 🥊 pic.twitter.com/TOzAYP4E3b — SLAM Rewind (@SLAMRewind) July 22, 2019
Tim Duncan trying to calculate how many Bank shot drills he can fit in a 2 hour practice pic.twitter.com/967otiC2y3 — Stevie (@Stevie_Evans3) July 22, 2019
