COMAL COUNTY, Texas - A deputy with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office has died after a crash on FM 3009, the department said Thursday night.

The crash happened on FM 3009 and Dimrock on Thursday evening.

Another person was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK. A third person involved in the crash was not injured.

More information is expected to be released. Stay with KSAT 12 on air and online for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.