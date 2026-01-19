Driver collides with SAPD vehicle; 2 officers hospitalized, police say

SAPD investigating after a patrol car was involved in a crash on the morning of Monday, Jan. 19, on Bandera Road near Loop 1604.

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio police officers are expected to be OK after their patrol vehicle was hit by a driver who ran a red light early Monday, according to authorities.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Bandera Road near Loop 1604 on the Northwest Side.

Witnesses told police a driver ran a red light and collided with the SAPD patrol vehicle as it was going through a green light.

Both officers were moving and talking after the crash, but were taken to the hospital by ambulance as a precaution. One suffered head injuries, while the other suffered neck and back injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. She is not expected to face charges, an officer at the scene said.

The officers were not responding to a call.

KSAT has reached out to SAPD for more information and will update this story as we learn more.

