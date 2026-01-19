Seguin man ‘briefly accessed’ rifle following arrest on drug charges, sheriff’s office says

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A Seguin man is accused of a myriad of charges — including for drugs and alleged assault — following a weekend arrest, according to a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Joshua Ricketts, 42, faces at least 10 charges in relation to his arrest Sunday, Guadalupe County court records show.

Early Sunday, deputies responded to an alleged domestic incident involving a gun in the 700 block of Cordova Loop, just east of State Highway 46.

Deputies soon found a vehicle tied to the incident fleeing from the scene. After pulling the vehicle over, deputies detained Ricketts. A search of the vehicle yielded multiple handguns and “a large quantity of narcotics, and a significant amount of cash.”

While detained, Ricketts “briefly accessed a rifle” and damaged a GCSO patrol vehicle. The weapon was secured without injury, authorities said.

Ricketts was taken into custody on drug, money laundering, unlawful carry and family violence assault charges, court records show.

It was not immediately clear the quantity of drugs or money in the vehicle after Ricketts was detained. KSAT reached out to GCSO early Monday for clarification.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

