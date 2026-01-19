Northwest Side home left severely damaged in early morning fire, SAFD says

San Antonio firefighters work a fire early on the morning of Monday, Jan. 19, at a home in the 1300 block of Fulton Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – A Northwest Side home was left severely damaged following an early morning fire, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1300 block of Fulton Avenue, between Fredericksburg Road and Interstate 10.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home’s roof. The fire destroyed much of the roof, an SAFD battalion chief said.

No one was injured in the fire. The resident was not at the home, SAFD said.

The cause of the fire is unknown. KSAT has reached out to SAFD for more information.

