Converse police remind residents of camera registry after morning shooting

CONVERSE, Texas - The Converse Police Department is reminding residents of the agency’s surveillance camera registry program after a home was shot up by a person who is now at large.

Police said the shooting happened Wednesday morning on Janice Street.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, witnessed the shooting and said she heard rapid gunfire before checking to see where it was coming from.

“I looked out my window, saw the actual firing of the gun. I saw the smoke from the gun coming out of the truck, so it was just crazy,” she said.

“I try to tell all the citizens we come in contact with to be vigilant, not paranoid, but be vigilant because police are reactive and try to be as proactive as we can be. We can't be everywhere all the time,” said Converse police Capt. Robert Avella.

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Converse Police Department. Those interested in the department’s surveillance camera registry can also reach out by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.