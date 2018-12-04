Converse senior citizen accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old, fathering baby

SAN ANTONIO - A 67-year-old Converse man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl for years and fathering a child with her.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the now 12-year-old girl first spoke out, naming Frank Robledo as the father of her baby, while attending a medical appointment in October.

It said medical staff then notified the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

At one point during questioning, the girl recanted her original story, the affidavit said.

However, it says after she gave birth prematurely in late November, she again told authorities that Robledo was the father.

Investigators say the girl also told them Robledo had been sexually assaulting her for years, since around the time when she was in kindergarten.

She told them she was afraid to speak out and had changed her story because Robledo had threatened to hurt her and her family.

Robledo was arrested Monday night on a charge of ongoing sexual assault of a child.

His bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.