Convicted sex offender gets eight life sentences

SAN ANTONIO - A convicted sex offender received eight life sentences Monday after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl and filming the crime.

A Bexar County jury found Jose Trinidad Gonzalez, 36, guilty Friday in the 226th District Court in connection with the 2017 sex attack.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office, the victim's mother discovered video recordings of the crimes on a tablet owned by Gonzalez and that was used by the child to play video games.

Gonzalez was also found guilty of violation of sex offender registration, due to his failure to register his address with law enforcement officials, which was a requirement of his 2002 conviction for sexual assault, the District Attorney's Office said. Gonzalez also had a 2002 conviction for aggravated kidnapping.

As a result of the 2002 convictions, the punishment ranges for the charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact are elevated.

Upon conviction in the 2017 case, automatic life sentences are granted.

The District Attorney's Office filed a motion requesting that the sentences be served consecutively, which was approved by Judge Velia Meza.

In addition, Gonzalez was sentenced to the maximum punishment allowed for the remaining charges, which included four life sentences and three 20-year sentences.

Gonzalez must serve 140 years before he can be considered for parole.

Meza also assessed a $10,000 fine for each of the automatic life sentences.

