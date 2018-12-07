'Convoy of Hope' bringing holiday cheer, food to seniors in need

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank and San Antonio leaders are holding a "Convoy of Hope" to bring food and holiday cheer to seniors in need.

A convoy of 10 San Antonio Food Bank trucks departed the Alamodome Friday and will head to senior centers across the council districts (one truck per district) to deliver 30,000 pounds of food to seniors.

Project Healthy Options Program for the Elderly, known as Project Hope, was created in 2003 and is a nutrition program that provides free groceries to eligible seniors at city-operated senior centers.

San Antonio City Council members were in attendance along with representatives from Human Services.

The City of San Antonio has been an important partner with the San Antonio Food Bank, distributing monthly food boxes to nearly 11,000 senior residents in need.

More than 30,000 pounds of food will be delivered from project HOPE today thanks to the @safoodbank pic.twitter.com/iq9Tusn9Vb — KSAT Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) December 7, 2018

