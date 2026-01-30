Breezy and cooler today, gusty again Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- BREEZY & COOLER TODAY: Gusts 20-25 this AM, highs upper-50s
- SECOND PUSH OF COLD SATURDAY: Gusty, highs upper-40s
- SMALL RAIN CHANCE MON-TUE: Isolated shower possible
FORECAST
TODAY
Last night’s cold front managed to kick up a north wind, with gusts around 25 mph. Winds will slowly subside today. Skies are forecast to be mostly cloudy, while temperatures should reach the upper-50s.
CHILLY SATURDAY
A second push of cooler air will arrive early tomorrow. This will once again kick up winds, with gusts out of the northeast of up to 30mph. Wind chill values will drop into the 20s Saturday morning. Gusty winds will last through around midday. Despite sunny skies, temperatures will only rise to the upper-40s.
HARD FREEZE SUNDAY MORNING
Clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to plummet Saturday night into Sunday morning. A hard freeze is expected Sunday morning, with lows in the mid-20s around San Antonio. Low-20s and teens are possible in the Hill Country.
SMALL RAIN CHANCE EARLY NEXT WEEK
A weak storm system will move across the area on Monday, followed by a front late Tuesday. These features could stir up a shower or two, but odds for rain are low.
