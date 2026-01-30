Breezy and cooler today, gusty again Saturday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

BREEZY & COOLER TODAY: Gusts 20-25 this AM, highs upper-50s

SECOND PUSH OF COLD SATURDAY: Gusty, highs upper-40s

SMALL RAIN CHANCE MON-TUE: Isolated shower possible

FORECAST

TODAY

Last night’s cold front managed to kick up a north wind, with gusts around 25 mph. Winds will slowly subside today. Skies are forecast to be mostly cloudy, while temperatures should reach the upper-50s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

CHILLY SATURDAY

A second push of cooler air will arrive early tomorrow. This will once again kick up winds, with gusts out of the northeast of up to 30mph. Wind chill values will drop into the 20s Saturday morning. Gusty winds will last through around midday. Despite sunny skies, temperatures will only rise to the upper-40s.

Gusty winds return early on Saturday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HARD FREEZE SUNDAY MORNING

Clear skies, light winds, and dry air will allow temperatures to plummet Saturday night into Sunday morning. A hard freeze is expected Sunday morning, with lows in the mid-20s around San Antonio. Low-20s and teens are possible in the Hill Country.

A hard freeze is expected Sunday morning (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SMALL RAIN CHANCE EARLY NEXT WEEK

A weak storm system will move across the area on Monday, followed by a front late Tuesday. These features could stir up a shower or two, but odds for rain are low.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS