South Texas angler reels in huge tiger shark off Padre Island National Seashore

PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas - A South Texas man has a whale of a fishing story to tell for the rest of his life.

Bacilio Hernandez of Corpus Christi caught an 11-foot tiger shark off the coast of the Padre Island National Shore.

Hernandez caught the shark last week and posted photos on his Facebook page.

Hernandez told KSAT.com he caught the shark after dropping cownose stingray bait about 800 yards off the shore.

(Image via Bacilio Hernandez Facebook Page)

(Image via Bacilio Hernandez Facebook Page)

The shark caught the bait, and it took Hernandez around 45 minutes to reel it in. Hernandez snapped the photos and let the shark go on its way.

“We tagged the shark and walked it back into waste-deep water, and worked him until he got his strength to swim away to fight another day,” Hernandez said in a message.

Hernandez added his family was just out fishing that day, but they host a tournament every year called Fishing for Autism in support of Autism awareness on behalf of a good friend who passed away.

Prior to this catch, Hernandez told KSAT.com the largest shark he’s ever caught was a 9-foot dusky shark.

