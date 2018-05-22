Rattlesnake drops from tree onto kayak, bites man twice

SOUTH CAROLINA - A man who was kayaking with his friends Sunday got a nasty surprise when a rattlesnake fell from a tree and attacked him.

The man, 28, was kayaking on the Edisto River in South Carolina when the snake fell on him and bit his hand twice.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue were able to get to the man 12 minutes after receiving a distress call from the kayakers, according to Collation County Fire Chief Barry McRoy.

During the ambulance ride, the man "was in bad shape, and greatly deteriorated," McCroy said, adding that the man's ailments included lots of swelling and airway problems, The State newspaper reported.

The kayaker’s friends were able to capture the snake which McRoy estimated was between 18 to 24 inches long.

The man is still in critical condition following the incident, according to a report by ABC.

