Couple accused of engaging in oral sex at booth inside Austin family friendly restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas - A couple was arrested on Sunday after Austin police said they engaged in oral sex in a booth in front of other customers at a family restaurant.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that Jonathan Hightower, 31, and Lashanda Fisher, 28, were arrested for public lewdness.

Witnesses saw the couple engaged in oral sex for about five minutes at the Baby Acapulco restaurant in north Austin around 10 p.m. and called police, according to an affidavit obtained by the Statesman. Those witnesses were very offended by the couple, the affidavit said.

The paper reported that officers found the couple at a nearby gas station. Their descriptions matched those of Fisher and Hightower.

Police said they obtained surveillance video from the restaurant that matched the couple to witness reports.

The charge against Hightower and Fisher is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $4,000 and a jail sentence of up to a year, the Statesman reported.

