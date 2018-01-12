Crews have difficulty extinguishing fire at Alcoa Plant

SAN ANTONIO - A fire at a plant on the city’s Southeast Side was a little difficult for crews to extinguish Friday morning.

The fire happened around 11 a.m. at the Alcoa Plant on Old Corpus Christi Road.

The fire was in a processing unit deep inside the building, making it hard for firefighters to get to the fire, officials with the San Antonio Fire Department said.

Crews eventually were able to put the fire out. No one was injured, and the cause is under investigation.

