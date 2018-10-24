Converse woman wanted on charge she intentionally hurt child

SAN ANTONIO - Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to catch a woman who has been wanted for one year on a charge she hurt a child.

A warrant was issued in October 2017 for the arrest of Amanda Marie Rodriguez on a charge of injury to a child by intent.

"The indictment alleged that Rodriguez physically assaulted a child causing bodily injury. The victim was under the age of 14 years old," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman.

Rodriguez, 29, is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

"Her last known place of residence was in Converse," Bozeman said.

If you have any information on Rodriguez's whereabouts, call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500.

