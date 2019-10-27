Blood trail leads San Antonio police to gunshot victim in critical condition

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on the South Side Saturday evening, according to San Antonio police.

Police were called to the 500 block of Riverside Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Sgt. David Morales.

Morales said responding officers found a blood trail near the home to the gunshot victim, who was found roughly 300 feet away from the suspected crime scene.

The man, who Morales said is in his late 30s, was taken To San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition. Police believe the man was shot multiple times in his upper torso and face.

Officers on the scene were still talking to witnesses and trying to obtain more information about the shooting.

Police haven't identified a suspect yet and the investigation is ongoing.

