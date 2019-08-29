Former Bird Bakery manager sentenced to 4 years for stealing $120K+ from employer

SAN ANTONIO - A former Bird Bakery manager was sentenced Wednesday morning to four years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from her place of employment, the Bexar County District Attorney's Office said.

Jessica Martinez, 24, pleaded no contest July 9 to two third-degree felonies, misapplication of fiduciary property ($30,000 to $150,000) and theft ($30,000 to $150,000).

Martinez began working at the bakery in Alamo Heights when she was 19 and was promoted to manager during her time there.

The DA's office said Martinez conducted 464 fraudulent transactions totaling $124,521.88 between Dec. 12, 2016, and May 1, 2018.

Records show Martinez used the money to buy designer goods for herself and gifts for others, including co-workers, the DA's office said.

Bird Bakery scrapped plans to open a location in Denver and used funds from its Dallas location to help with payroll for its Alamo Heights employees.

The company did not give raises or bonuses to the Alamo Heights employees because of the missing funds, according to the DA's office.

Martinez was ordered to pay $124,000 in restitution.

Bird Bakery is owned by Elizabeth Chambers and her husband, Armie Hammer.

