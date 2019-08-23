San Antonio student, 18, critically injured jogger while driving 30 mph over speed limit: Sheriff

SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old high school student was arrested at school Friday on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge following an investigation into a pedestrian struck by a vehicle last month.

The vehicle Halle Renee Golobay was driving allegedly struck a jogger as it rolled off the road after she lost control on July 1, authorities with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators said Golobay was driving 74 mph in a 40 mph speed-limit zone near TPC Parkway and Waterhole Lane on the far North Side.

The pedestrian was critically injured and transported via AirLife to the hospital. One driver involved in the crash was also hospitalized. They have since been released from the hospital. The jogger suffered a traumatic brain injury, officials said.

Golobay was a student at Johnson High School in NEISD, officials said. She was booked into the Bexar County Jail on the felony charge on Friday.

