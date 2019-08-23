Truth behind viral video of San Antonio driver crashing into light pole

SAN ANTONIO - A video of a San Antonio driver losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a light pole is going viral on social media. But the available details have until this point been sparse.

A witness captured the moments leading up to the car accident and posted it on Twitter, where it has been viewed more 40,000 times.

Initially, the witness, told KSAT.com that he was on his way to pick up his wife from work and thought the driver might be intoxicated.

But after KSAT.com reached out to the San Antonio Police Department and San Antonio Fire Department to get the scoop, it appears it did not involve an intoxicated driver. Here's what we know.

A green Chevrolet Blazer is seen in the video weaving in and out of the left traffic lane, traveling onto the center grass median nearly hitting a tree.

Around the 15-second mark of the video, the driver crashes into a light pole, causing it to topple onto the street.

San Antonio police said officers went to the intersection of Rogers Road and Westover Hills Boulevard for a car accident around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

However, police said no arrests were made in the incident.

That's because the driver was reportedly unconscious and/or fainting, according to a spokesperson with SAFD.

The driver was treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to a hospital, according to the SAFD. No other injuries were reported.

