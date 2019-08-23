San Antonio man gets life in prison for child rape

SAN ANTONIO - A 30-year-old man found guilty of continuous sex abuse of a child was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

Judge Frank Castro issued his life sentence one day after a jury handed Marcus Ponciano the conviction.

Authorities said when he was 28, Ponciano "sexually assaulted and abused a female child" under the age of 14 in December 2015 for more than two months.

In an impact statement while in Castro's 399th District Court on Friday, the victim told Ponciano that "everyone will finally see how disgusting you are."

"I always saw you as my father and to think about the things you did to me makes me so sick. I can't explain how much pain you put me through (and) I've prayed for this day to come and it's finally here," the victim said in her statement.

