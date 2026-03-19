Video shows driver rescuing child found wandering along busy South Side road

SAN ANTONIO – Finding forgotten cellphones and wallets inside her vehicle are not unusual occurrences for Michelle Gallegos.

Finding a child walking alone outside a vehicle, however, caused her a bit of a panic.

“It was very nerve-racking,” Gallegos said, reflecting on the recent experience. “It took me a while to calm my nerves.”

Gallegos works as a contractor for zTrips, a company that offers shuttle and taxi service around San Antonio.

On March 10, Gallegos said she was driving along South Zarzamora Street near Interstate 35 when a small boy, clad in a shirt and diaper, caught her eye.

“He just kept skipping, running, smiling,” Gallegos said. “He ran right in front of my car. Luckily, I was going slow, so I had already started to slow down.”

The entire experience was captured by cameras inside her car.

The video shows the mother of three picking up the boy and carrying him to safety inside her vehicle.

“I gave him some snacks, and he started eating those snacks,” Gallegos said. “I was trying to ask him if he can point to, if he can tell me where he lives.”

The boy, Gallegos said, was unable to talk to her. She immediately called San Antonio police, who then returned him to his family.

In an email, officers said they did not make any arrests because “there was no crime committed.” Additionally, they said one parent showed up within minutes of the officers’ arrival.

“I was just grateful that I was here. The right time, the right spot,” Gallegos said.

Her employer is grateful, as well.

Lauren Smith, general manager of zTrip in San Antonio, issued a written statement about Gallegos’ actions, which she called “an extraordinary act of awareness.”

“This is a powerful example of going above and beyond, not just as a professional driver, but as a member of the community,” the statement said. “We are incredibly proud of this driver for their quick thinking, calm response, and genuine care for another person’s life. Their actions made a real difference, and they exemplify the values we strive to uphold every day.”

While the whole experience unfolded quickly, Gallegos said it’s not something she will forget any time soon.

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