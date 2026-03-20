Local state lawmaker calls for renaming César Chávez Boulevard, cites allegations and personal experience

SAN ANTONIO – A state representative who represents San Antonio called for a major change to one of the city’s most recognizable street names, sparking a broader conversation about legacy, accountability, and how communities move forward.

Texas Rep. Josey Garcia, D-San Antonio, suggested city leaders rename César Chávez Boulevard and proposed honoring labor leader Dolores Huerta instead.

“What we can’t do is uplift and celebrate somebody who is a known sexual deviant,” Garcia said.

Garcia described the proposal as both symbolic and intentional.

“It would be poetic justice,” Garcia said, “For her name to replace her abuser’s name and be celebrated for the amazing work that she strongly contributed.”

Garcia said her stance is deeply personal, sharing that she is a survivor of sexual assault and that experience shaped how she views this issue.

“I’ve never told the stories to the depths of what happened because of what happened to me for telling,” Garcia said. “And so a lot of survivors out there are terrified to say anything, and are finally liberated when their abuser is dead and gone.”

Garcia said renaming the street would not erase the history or impact of farmworker advocacy, but rather refocus how it is recognized.

“We need to rebrand, rename and relaunch, so that we can still keep coming together as community,” Garcia said, “fighting for the things that we believe in the rights of migrant workers, the rights immigrants, the rights of people who are here to help uplift their families and the American people in Texas.”

District 5 councilwoman Terri Castillo sent a memo to the city asking for listening sessions for public input on how the city should move forward with potentially changing Cesar Chavez Blvd.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact theBexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.