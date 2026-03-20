Skip to main content
Clear icon
78º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Suspect shot, killed himself with his weapon while in custody, SAPD chief says
Downtown SA takes hit as more hotel rooms sit empty
Courtroom tension continues on third day of Christopher Preciado capital murder trial
Video shows driver rescuing child found wandering along busy South Side road
The body of an American student who went missing in Barcelona has been found, police in Spain say
BCSO busts gambling operation at same South Side location from 2022 raid
Opening statements, testimony begin in 2023 capital murder trial of couple, unborn child
Shooter killed ex-wife and a son in Rhode Island ice rink attack, police say
‘Very heartbreaking’: Witness describes West Side crash that killed 12-year-old boy
‘My silence ends here’: Labor, civil rights activist accuses César Chávez of sexual abuse

Local News

Local state lawmaker calls for renaming César Chávez Boulevard, cites allegations and personal experience

State Rep. Josey Garcia proposes honoring Dolores Huerta instead, says issue is ‘deeply personal’

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A state representative who represents San Antonio called for a major change to one of the city’s most recognizable street names, sparking a broader conversation about legacy, accountability, and how communities move forward.

Texas Rep. Josey Garcia, D-San Antonio, suggested city leaders rename César Chávez Boulevard and proposed honoring labor leader Dolores Huerta instead.

“What we can’t do is uplift and celebrate somebody who is a known sexual deviant,” Garcia said.

Garcia described the proposal as both symbolic and intentional.

“It would be poetic justice,” Garcia said, “For her name to replace her abuser’s name and be celebrated for the amazing work that she strongly contributed.”

Garcia said her stance is deeply personal, sharing that she is a survivor of sexual assault and that experience shaped how she views this issue.

“I’ve never told the stories to the depths of what happened because of what happened to me for telling,” Garcia said. “And so a lot of survivors out there are terrified to say anything, and are finally liberated when their abuser is dead and gone.”

Garcia said renaming the street would not erase the history or impact of farmworker advocacy, but rather refocus how it is recognized.

“We need to rebrand, rename and relaunch, so that we can still keep coming together as community,” Garcia said, “fighting for the things that we believe in the rights of migrant workers, the rights immigrants, the rights of people who are here to help uplift their families and the American people in Texas.”

District 5 councilwoman Terri Castillo sent a memo to the city asking for listening sessions for public input on how the city should move forward with potentially changing Cesar Chavez Blvd.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact theBexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...