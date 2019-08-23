Texas Juvenile Justice Department employee accused of improper sexual activity, arrested

Employee photo of Daniel Holmes (courtesy of the Office of Inspector General of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department).

AUSTIN - A Texas Juvenile Justice Department employee was arrested on suspicion of improper sexual activity with a person in custody, officials said.

A deputy inspector with the Office of Inspector General of the Texas Juvenile Justice Department arrested Daniel Holmes, 34, officials said.

Thursday's arrest stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Inspector General's Office into an incident that occurred in July or August. Officials said Holmes, while an employee of the TJJD, engaged in sexual intercourse with an individual known to him to be under the supervision of the TJJD.

Camille Cain, the executive director of the TJJD, issued the following statement regarding the arrest of Holmes, a youth development coach at Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex in Brownwood:

"This morning TJJD received allegations of potential criminal behavior against a staff member who works at the Ron Jackson facility for an incident occurring in either late July or early August.

"This afternoon, following an initial investigation, TJJD's Office of Inspector General arrested Daniel Holmes for improper sexual activity with a person in custody or under the supervision of the agency. Holmes, who is 34 years old and was hired by TJJD in November 2018, was terminated immediately. He was booked into Brown County Jail, and the case will be referred to the Special Prosecution Unit.

"I want to make clear that any employee who commits a criminal act will face the highest penalties allowed under the law. TJJD has zero tolerance for such behavior, and I encourage anyone who suspects abuse, neglect, or criminal activity to report it immediately."

Officials said anyone can report allegations of misconduct to the Incident Reporting Center by completing an online complaint form found on the OIG website, emailing a complaint to TJJD.IRC@tjjd.texas.gov or calling 866-477-8354.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.