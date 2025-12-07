Skip to main content
Haze icon
68º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Cooling off again with another front
Erik Cantu re-arrested, accused of burglarizing woman’s apartment, affidavit says
TIMELINE: Erik Cantu’s multiple arrests since he was shot by an ex-SAPD officer in 2022
Alamo Rangers relieved of duties, security operations transferred to state troopers

Local News

Thousands of runners, joggers cross finish line at inaugural San Antonio Marathon

The race was sold out with more than 18,000

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Everett Allen, Photographer

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers participated in the inaugural San Antonio Marathon on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers all came together to run the inaugural San Antonio Marathon on Sunday.

The marathon and half-marathon began at 7:15 a.m. at Main Plaza and finished at Hemisfair, attracting a sold-out crowd of more than 18,000 participants.

From elite athletes to first-time marathoners, the event showcased a wide range of runners embracing the challenge.

“I’m feeling great, and it was amazing. This was my first half marathon and I got to do it with my son, Hudson,” Rachel, Scott and Hudson Whadsworth said.

Families and fans also lined up along the sidelines with their homemade signs and early morning energy.

“It’s the people around me that kept pushing me forward and all the fans that showed up to support their family members,” Alex Rodriguez said. “That’s what pushed me through it.”

In the marathon, Colin Mickow took the overall men’s side win with a time of 2:22:25, while Mina Glenesk was the first woman in the marathon to cross the finish line with a time of 2:53:45.

On the half-marathon side, adaptive runner Kohen Grantom came in first with a time of 53:34. Therese Olshanski came in first for the women’s side in the half-marathon with a time of 1:17:08.

“I think it’s the victory lap for everybody because we trained so hard, waking up at 4 a.m. and just being out there. And giving up your Saturdays to just train and be ready,” SA Running Chicas said.

To view the full list of winners of the inaugural San Antonio Marathon, click here.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos