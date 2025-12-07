Inaugural San Antonio Marathon to kick off in downtown

SAN ANTONIO – The highly anticipated inaugural San Antonio Marathon is finally here.

KSAT will be at the starting line at 7:15 a.m. Sunday to provide coverage of Sunday’s big running event, streaming live in this article.

>> What to know about the San Antonio Marathon: Street closures, routes, expo

The marathon and half-marathon start at Main Plaza and end at Hemisfair.

The course time limits for the marathon and half-marathon are seven and four hours, respectively.

Organizers said the races are sold out and expect more than 18,000 participants.

With that said, it will be busy along the routes, especially with road closures. The largest closures will occur as the two longer races pass through downtown, Midtown and Broadway.

Road closures downtown start at 3 a.m. In the other areas, they will close on a rolling basis, starting at 6 a.m.

To view a list of road closures happening on Sunday for the marathon and half-marathon, click here.

As for the forecast, KSAT meteorologists expect for runners to have cool start to the race, with some patchy fog around sunrise. Temps will be in the 60s, with a weak front moving through, briefly kicking up breezy north winds

For the latest running forecast in San Antonio from the KSAT Weather Authority team, click here.

