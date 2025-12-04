Street closures to know about during the San Antonio Marathon

SAN ANTONIO – The inaugural San Antonio Marathon is expected to draw more than 18,000 participants over three races this weekend.

The 5K will take place on Friday, with the marathon and half-marathon happening on Sunday. The races will start and end in downtown San Antonio.

>> What to know about the San Antonio Marathon: Street closures, routes, expo

With all three events sold out, it’ll be busy along the routes, especially with road closures.

The biggest street closures will take place on Sunday, as the two longer races go through downtown, Midtown and Broadway.

Watch the video above to see KSAT’s RJ Marquez explain Sunday road closures in San Antonio neighborhoods.

The marathon and half-marathon start at 7:15 a.m. Sunday at Main Plaza. Both races end at Hemisfair.

The course time limits for the marathon and half-marathon are seven and four hours, respectively.

The following areas will experience some type of road closures on Sunday for the marathon and half-marathon:

Downtown

King William

Pearl/St. Mary’s Strip

River Road neighborhood

Central (Trinity, Zoo, Tri-Point)

Monte Vista

Olmos Park

Alamo Heights

Mahncke Park

Westfort Alliance

Road closures downtown start at 3 a.m. Sunday. In the other areas, they will close on a rolling basis, starting at 6 a.m.

Parking will not be allowed on the race routes.

See below for a list of road closures:

Take a look at the routes for both races below:

Route for the marathon on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (San Antonio Sports)

Route for the half-marathon on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (San Antonio Sports)

