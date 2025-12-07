San Antonio Marathoners Face Early Fog, Clear Skies Later

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

FOGGY & BREEZY: Areas of fog before a front brings strong winds

COLD AM, SUNNY PM: Cold mornings ahead

STAYING DRY: Much drier this coming week

FORECAST

FOGGY & BREEZY SUNDAY

Planning to be up early for the San Antonio marathon or out and about Sunday morning? Fog is expected near and east of I-35 until around 10 a.m. Visibility will be reduced during the early hours. Once the fog clears, Sunday will turn much warmer and sunnier.

Areas of fog before a front brings strong winds (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Expect winds to really ramp up by midday as a front progresses through our area. Gusty north winds up to 20 mph may develop, especially as the day goes on.

TEMPERATURE CHANGE

Warmer than average temperatures are expected through early next week, with an upper-level low keeping cooler air to the north. We are watching cooler air possibly moving in by the following weekend. This trend is still developing, so stay tuned for updates.

Cooler air moving in by the following weekend (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

NEXT WEEK

As for the rain outlook, don’t expect any relief just yet. The upcoming week features nothing but sunshine. If you’ve got plans outside, enjoy the stretch of dry and pleasant weather.

7 Day Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS