SAPD: Man arrested with drugs, cash, ninja throwing star

SAN ANTONIO - A fugitive sought by San Antonio police was carrying handcuffs, an airsoft pistol and a ninja star when he was arrested Friday morning.

Officers found Aaron Gero at a Northeast Side motel. Gero was wanted on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, according to the North SAFFE unit Facebook post.

Besides the weapons, Gero was also in possession of more than two ounces of methamphetamine, cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Gero was arrested on the outstanding warrant and faces an additional drug possession charge.

