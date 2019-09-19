Inmate mistakenly released at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO - An inmate who was not properly released from the Bexar County Jail was located by deputies Thursday morning and placed back into custody, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Esequiel Hernandez, 57, was in jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He was released by jailers without making the necessary arrangements with Haven for Hope as part of his bond, according to the sheriff's office.

Once the administration learned of the release, deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff's Fugitive Apprehension Unit were assigned to search for him.

He was located before 10 a.m. near General McMullen and West Commerce Street, according to the news release.

Hernandez will be properly transferred to Haven for Hope as part of his court order. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards was notified of his release, according to the sheriff's office.

Staffers at the Bexar County Jail have struggled with properly releasing inmates in the past year.

