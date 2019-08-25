Records: Man said he'd 'start cutting off body parts' if woman didn't have sex with him

SAN ANTONIO - WARNING: Information included in this story may not be suitable for all audiences. Reader discretion is advised.

A man accused of filming himself sexually assaulting a woman whom he met on a dating app and later posting it to social media is behind bars on a charge of aggravated sexual assault, online records show.

Angel Delgado, 30, was arrested Saturday. An arrest affidavit states that a woman reported Delgado had sexually assaulted her earlier this month and used a knife to threaten her during the attack.

The woman told investigators she had met Delgado on Plenty of Fish and had been hanging out with him throughout the week, staying at his house at least twice, the warrant states.

On the night of the attack, the woman said she and Delgado were in her car when he accused her of cheating on him, according to the arrest affidavit. The woman told Delgado she wouldn't be staying at his house and was awaiting a text message from one of her children, court documents state. That's when Delgado smashed her phone and told her the only way she would get to leave is if she walked because he would be taking her car and bags "so she would have to come back," the affidavit states.

Court documents allege that Delgado then repeatedly asked the woman for oral sex but she refused and Delgao pulled out a knife. Records state that Delgado held the knife to the woman's throat and pointed it at her head, warning her "he will start cutting off body parts."

The woman said that they got out of the car and Delgado forced her into his home at knifepoint, telling her to be quiet to not wake up relatives sleeping inside the home, the affidavit states.

Court records state that Delgado made the woman dance for him and then threatened to cut her again, the warrant states. After that, Delgado asked for oral sex again and the woman refused and began crying, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit goes on to state that Delgado began choking the woman and stuffed a sock into her mouth before asking for oral sex again. The victim complied and Delgado recorded the act, posting it onto social media, the warrant states. Delgado, according to the charging documents, threatened to kill the woman and her children if she said anything about the assault.

According to court documents, Delgado later sexually assaulted the woman again and when she woke up and tried to leave, he grabbed her by the hair and slammed her onto the ground. The woman waited for Delgado to fall asleep again before leaving the house and getting help, records state.

The woman was able to find the video of the first assault and turned it over to an investigator with the San Antonio Police Department who wrote in the arrest paperwork that the victim was in distress, crying and frightened.

Online records show Delgado has a dozen arrests dating back to 2006, including one conviction for choking a family member in 2012. Other family violence cases from 2012 and 2014 were dismissed due to insufficient evidence, records show.

According to records, Delgado was out on bond on felony charges of evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.