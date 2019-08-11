Records: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO - A girl's outcry to a therapist has led to an aggravated sexual assault charge against a San Antonio man, authorities say.

Police say 30-year-old Avihay Balila assaulted the girl in June of 2017 when she was just 12 years old.

An arrest affidavit, says the girl told a therapist during a session that she had been sexually assaulted by Balila.

In the affidavit the girl, who is now 15, said she and the suspect met at a wedding and he gave her his card.

She said the next day, she was going past his apartment and he called her over.

She said he then pulled her into a bedroom and had sex with her.

The affidavit says Balila then had sex with her again the next day.

A detectiive also says he observed electronic messages between the victim and Balila in which Balila does not deny the assaults.

Balila was still in jail Sunday on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.