Local News

San Antonio viewers share SpaceX photos on KSAT Connect

SpaceX launched Falcon 9 into orbit on Sunday

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

SpaceX photos on KSAT Connect. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SpaceX launched Falcon 9 from its launch site at Cape Canaveral, Florida, into orbit on Sunday, and the rocket was visible from several locations, including San Antonio.

According to its website, the mission is to continually expand high-speed internet by launching satellites into Earth’s orbit.

KSAT viewers sent in their views of Falcon 9. Here’s what they saw:

Matthew

Saw something in the sky I couldn't make sense of.

Northern Hills
Saw something i couldn't explain
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

San Antonio was buzzed tonight by a SpaceX Falcon 9 second stage at around 7:05 PM CST.

Stone Oak
Samantha

Space x launch biew from Mico Texas January 18th 2026

Mico

Want to share your photos on KSAT Connect? Click here to learn how.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

