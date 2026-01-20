San Antonio viewers share SpaceX photos on KSAT Connect

SpaceX launched Falcon 9 from its launch site at Cape Canaveral, Florida, into orbit on Sunday, and the rocket was visible from several locations, including San Antonio.

According to its website, the mission is to continually expand high-speed internet by launching satellites into Earth’s orbit.

KSAT viewers sent in their views of Falcon 9. Here’s what they saw:

Matthew Saw something in the sky I couldn't make sense of. 1 day ago 0 Northern Hills

SkyWatcher (Oscar) San Antonio was buzzed tonight by a SpaceX Falcon 9 second stage at around 7:05 PM CST. 1 day ago 0 Stone Oak

Samantha Space x launch biew from Mico Texas January 18th 2026 23 hours ago 0 Mico

