San Antonio viewers share SpaceX photos on KSAT Connect SpaceX launched Falcon 9 into orbit on Sunday SpaceX photos on KSAT Connect. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)
SpaceX launched Falcon 9 from its launch site at Cape Canaveral, Florida, into orbit on Sunday, and the rocket was visible from several locations, including San Antonio.
According to
its website, the mission is to continually expand high-speed internet by launching satellites into Earth’s orbit.
KSAT viewers sent in their views of Falcon 9. Here’s what they saw:
Matthew
Saw something in the sky I couldn't make sense of.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)
San Antonio was buzzed tonight by a SpaceX Falcon 9 second stage at around 7:05 PM CST.
Samantha
Space x launch biew from Mico Texas January 18th 2026
