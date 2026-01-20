Trial date for man accused in brutal family attack could be set soon as Brad Simpson’s case sees delay

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A trial date could be set soon in the case of a man accused of attacking his ex-wife and multiple children due to a delay in another high-profile murder case.

Stephen Clare, 53, appeared before Judge Joel Perez in Bexar County’s 437th Criminal District Court on Tuesday for a status hearing.

Perez asked a state prosecutor and Clare’s defense team to meet later on Tuesday to select a time, potentially in March, for jury selection.

Since Brad Simpson’s trial date has been pushed back, Perez said that clears the way for Clare to be proven innocent or guilty. Clare’s case was heard directly after Simpson’s.

“I want to move forward on this case. I don’t want to wait, especially now that Simpson is out of the way. Let’s take advantage of that,” Perez said.

Perez anticipates that jury selection could take up to four weeks, with Clare’s trial starting soon after.

Watch the full hearing below:

BACKGROUND

Clare has been accused of shooting his ex-wife, Mariah Gardner, and stabbing his daughters, Rosalie and Willow Gardner, back on April 10, 2023.

Willow Gardner, an 11-month-old, did not survive her injuries.

At the time, San Antonio police said Clare got into an argument with Mariah Gardner before he attacked her and multiple children at a home in the 500 block of Robinhood Place.

Authorities said Clare was taken into custody a short time later at another home in the 1500 block of Haskin Drive, located approximately a-mile-and-a-half from the Robinhood Place home.

According to jail records, Clare has been charged with capital murder of a child under 10 years old, attempted capital murder of a child, aggravated assault with a weapon, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Most recently, Clare appeared in court in November 2025. During that hearing, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Investigator Anita Seamans testified about an interview she had with Clare at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Seamans said that she spoke with Clare at the jail for approximately one hour in a recorded conversation.

According to Seamans, Clare was visibly upset and crying significantly in the interview.

Clare allegedly told Seamans that he couldn’t remember anything from the day of the attack.

The gun used by Clare to allegedly shoot Mariah Gardner in the attack was also discussed in the conversation at the jail.

A detective had previously told Seamans that the gun was not found at the crime scene and that they were looking for it.

In a September 2024 hearing, the state revealed the gun had since been recovered and was being tested at the Bexar County Crime Lab.

Clare could face the death penalty if found guilty.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

