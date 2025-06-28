Bexar County trial date delayed for man accused of attacking ex-wife, kids in death penalty case

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County judge agreed to delay the trial of a man accused of brutally attacking his ex-wife and young daughters.

Stephen Clare is accused of shooting Mariah Gardner and stabbing his daughters, Rosalie and Willow Gardner, back in April 2023.

Recommended Videos

Willow, who was 11 months old, didn’t survive her injuries.

Clare appeared in court on Friday morning. Judge Joel Perez of the 437th Criminal District Court will preside over his case.

During Friday’s hearing, Perez noted that Clare’s trial was set to begin with jury selection on Sept. 5. However, citing a scheduling conflict, Perez told the prosecution and defense that Clare’s tentative trial start date would be moved back to early 2026.

A firm start date is unclear at this time.

If found guilty, Clare could face the death penalty.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: