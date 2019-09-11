SAPD: Suspect lured driver through social media, shot him multiple times

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested months after a driver was lured to a neighborhood near downtown San Antonio and shot multiple times, according to San Antonio police.

Jesus Villegas, 17, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On May 30, the driver called police for help from a McDonald's parking lot.

The man told police he thought he was meeting with two girls he had been communicating with through social media. They agreed to meet around 4:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Spruce Street.

When the driver arrived, two men armed with handguns showed up. During a struggle, the driver was shot twice and the two shooters fled on foot, according to the arrest affidavit.

Police found surveillance footage of the shooting and obtained shell casings from the crime scene.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the Instagram account that was used to lure the driver to Spruce Street, according to the affidavit.

The account holder, a juvenile, identified Villegas and another suspect, who was not named in the affidavit. The motive of the shooting is unclear.

Villegas posted a $50,000 bail and was released from jail Wednesday, jail records show.

