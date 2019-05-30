Man's meet-up with 2 women via Facebook ends with him being shot, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A meet-up created via Facebook ended with a man being shot on the city's East Side overnight, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The shooting was reported around 4:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Spruce Street, not far from South New Braunfels Avenue.

According to police, the man had arrainged to meet with two women he was speaking to through Facebook for a potential hookup and when he arrived, he found two men at the home with guns.

Police said some type of confrontation ensued just before the man was shot through the hand and into the hip.

The victim fled the scene and managed to drive himself to a McDonald's located in the 1800 block of South New Braunfels Avenue where he called for help, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police also have not released a description of the shooters. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.