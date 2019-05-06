Texas Rangers, FBI called in to help investigate string of sex assaults in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The city of San Marcos announced Monday it will begin giving daily updates in its investigation into a string of sexual assaults that have occurred in the college town.

Beginning Tuesday, the agency will post an update on its Facebook page daily at 4 p.m.

San Marcos police said they have enlisted the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety's Texas Rangers and the FBI's Central Texas Violent Crimes Task Force.

The announcement comes on the heels of the arrest of 27-year-old Keith Louis III. Police said Louis is accused of sexually assaulting his roommate at the Edge apartments on April 29, but that he isn't connected to the three other incidents in the city.

An aggravated sexual assault was reported at the Capstone Cottages apartment complex on Craddock Avenue on April 24. On April 30, some residents of the complex reported that a man entered their apartment and threatened them with a handgun. The residents ran away from the apartment unharmed.

On May 2, San Marcos police said two people reported that someone sexually assaulted them at their apartment.

Each of the crimes happened in the middle of the day. In most of the cases, the suspect found his way into the apartments through an unlocked door or window, San Marcos police Chief Chase Stapp said. In each case, the suspect was described as wearing all black clothing, black slip-on sandals and a mask that covered the lower half of his face.

Residents are being asked to keep an eye out and stay vigilant about locking doors and windows.

Authorities released a sketch of the suspect in the cases on Friday. One of the victims saw the suspect's face and described him as a black male, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches to 6 feet, 3 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black pants, black gloves, and black mask covering his face/hair.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Detective Campbell at 512-753-2312 or dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov.

