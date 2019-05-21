At least 20 arrests made in series of DEA drug raids throughout San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The Drug Enforcement Agency on Tuesday conducted a series of raids throughout San Antonio, Austin, McAllen and Corpus Christi in what the agency is calling a targeted strike on known drug traffickers.

A spokesperson for the agency said they were looking for 31 gang members with violent histories. The raids come after a yearlong investigation, according to a DEA spokesman.

Officials said they seized drugs including heroin and fentanyl.

As of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, 20 individuals had been arrested in the operation, officials said.

