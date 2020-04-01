SAPD Park Police pushed to have in-person hearing even after attorney raised safety concerns, emails show

Supervisors with San Antonio Park Police continued to push for an officer and his attorney to appear in person for an internal affairs hearing this week, even after the attorney raised COVID-19 related safety concerns, emails obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders show.

City officials on Wednesday postponed the hearing, which was scheduled for Friday morning, hours after the Defenders made an inquiry about it.

The park police officer, who the Defenders are not naming because he has not been formally disciplined, is accused of failing to provide cover for a fellow officer after an emergency tone went out at the end of his shift.

His attorney, Ben Sifuentes, raised concerns about having to appear on his client’s behalf in emails sent to both SAPD officials and the city attorney’s office on Tuesday.

“I wish to be present for Officer (redacted), but wish to comply with the safety guidelines,” wrote Sifuentes, referring to the county and city-wide stay at home order in place since March 24.

A park police internal affairs sergeant, identified as Gregory Adams, wrote back that he had spoken with his captain and the decision had been made to proceed with the hearing.

“However, we will be meeting next door at a large building right next to Park Police Headquarters at Hemisfair Park. Inside that room is a large area where I will set up a table for you to meet within the specified distance from your client as you choose,” wrote Sgt. Adams.

Reached by telephone Wednesday morning, Adams confirmed sending the email but directed other questions from the Defenders to his captain, who did not respond to a request for comment.

An SAPD source who reviewed the email chain called Adams’ response narrow-minded, especially considering that it was written a day after SAPD Chief William McManus urged officers to prepare to isolate themselves in their own homes if they believe they have been exposed to an illness.

Additionally, Metro Health officials confirmed Wednesday that two SAPD officers are now infected with COVID-19.

“Holding these meetings is contrary to what the judge and the mayor have asked us to do,” Sifuentes said via telephone Wednesday.

He said that he is currently in isolation and has not been going to the courthouse or even to his own law office while the pandemic surges on.

“If you have people making critical decisions who don’t have the good judgment to question, that leads to other questions when this is all over,” said Sifuentes.

A spokeswoman released the following statement on behalf of the city attorney’s office Wednesday afternoon:

Under the City’s Stay Home Stay Safe and the Governor’s orders, provision of legal services is an essential service as is the duty to assure that the City is provided with the best possible law enforcement. However, the City is working with lawyers and officers who feel uncomfortable with attending meetings due to COVID-19 and have entered into agreements to reset any necessary interviews or meetings.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office went through with internal affairs hearings scheduled prior to the virus outbreak but has put previously unscheduled hearings on hold until further notice because of COVID-19 concerns, a BCSO spokeswoman confirmed.