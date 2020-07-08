Residents of troubled east Bexar County mobile home park told it is shutting down

SAN ANTONIO – People living at an east Bexar County mobile home park have been told they have a month to move out after the current owners decided to shut down the operation, according to a notice to vacate obtained by KSAT 12 Tuesday.

The notices, distributed to residents at the Jasper Mobile Home Park in the 6700 block of Walzem Road by a real estate eviction company, indicate that all occupants must be out by the end of July.

The notices state that even though the federal CARES Act has postponed evictions on many properties until at least late August, Jasper Park does not have to abide by it because it is not a federally funded property.

Resident Holly Winters is now trying to figure out where she will live next.

“I said, ‘This is a fake eviction.' It wasn’t handed to me by the constable. Then, we received this one saying we had to be out by the 26th of July or they were going to take legal action,” Winters said.

A manager at Jasper Park told the KSAT 12 Defenders as recently as May that only 20% of the mobile homes on the property are occupied by rent-paying tenants.

The property, which has been repeatedly cited for code violations, is also a frequent target of squatters and arsonists who have burned down several units dating back to late 2018.

The park’s former owner, 69-year-old John Ripley, was arrested in May after Bexar County Sheriff’s investigators said he installed piping to illegally divert more than $9,000 worth of water at the property.

Ripley is free on bond and is scheduled to make his next court appearance in late September.

Multiple people currently associated with the property have also faced criminal charges this summer.

The notices to vacate indicate that current residents will be provided relocation assistance.