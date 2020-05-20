Deputies make arrests, seek code violations at east Bexar County mobile home park

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Investigators were back out at the Jasper Mobile Home Park, the site of several fires, on Tuesday afternoon to make some arrests.

The property on Walzem Road gained so much attention after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office started a joint investigation with multiple agencies in January 2019 after suspecting arson.

Last week, flames tore through an abandoned mobile home at the park.

Deputies were on the property Tuesday to serve felony arrest warrants and look for code violations.

"As a result of those arsons, there was some interference with witnesses on the part of some of the employees at this facility," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

At least two people were taken into custody, but more arrests are expected.

The Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office said it found 55 vacant and unsecured structures that were described as fire hazards.